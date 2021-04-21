Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Silgan traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 18026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

