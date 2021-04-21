George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$130.00 to C$134.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as C$113.39 and last traded at C$113.30, with a volume of 6693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$113.01.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get George Weston alerts:

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,219,886.49. Insiders sold a total of 50,161 shares of company stock worth $5,362,545 in the last ninety days.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$106.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$17.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.