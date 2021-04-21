Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $96.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Prudential Financial traded as high as $99.84 and last traded at $99.53, with a volume of 4819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.88.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

