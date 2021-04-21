The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $350.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Home Depot traded as high as $328.72 and last traded at $327.16, with a volume of 88237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $328.08.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 82.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.85 and its 200-day moving average is $279.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.