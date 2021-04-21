Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Will End on April 26th (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:WALDU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 26th. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of WALDU stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,477,000. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units comprises 3.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Waldencast Acquisition Inc and changed its name to Waldencast Acquisition Corp.

