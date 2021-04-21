Root, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ROOT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 26th

Root’s (NASDAQ:ROOT) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 26th. Root had issued 26,830,845 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $724,432,815 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Get Root alerts:

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16. Root has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.