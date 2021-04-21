Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DKMR stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.96.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
