Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKMR stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

