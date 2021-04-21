Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 28th (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GGMCU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 28th. Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GGMCU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Get Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit alerts:

Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit Company Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.