Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Rises By 28.9%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BACHY stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

