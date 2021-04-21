Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 21st

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 21st. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of EUCRU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

