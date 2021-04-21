Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

CADLF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey names.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.