Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on April 21st (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward’s (NYSE:HAYW) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 21st. Hayward had issued 40,277,778 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $684,722,226 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

HAYW stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 in the last ninety days.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

