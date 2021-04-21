D.R. Horton (DHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.