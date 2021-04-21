Aflac (AFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.