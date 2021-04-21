Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,986 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

