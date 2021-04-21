Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $67.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,347,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,236,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,205,000 after acquiring an additional 554,548 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

