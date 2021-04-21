Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,961.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 13,800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 1,209,207 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after purchasing an additional 768,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,666.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 737,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,308,000 after purchasing an additional 556,450 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

