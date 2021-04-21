Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $71.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 203,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

