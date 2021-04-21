Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.18 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TFX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

NYSE TFX opened at $431.86 on Monday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $435.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.94.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.