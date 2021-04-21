Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Lowered by Analyst

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on T. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

