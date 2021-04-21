Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) Issued By Raymond James

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Village Farms International in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.26 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at C$13.42 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.