Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Colliers Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $11.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.