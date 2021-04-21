BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) Insider Win Robbins Purchases 12,106 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) insider Win Robbins bought 12,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £22,880.34 ($29,893.31).

Shares of LON BRIG opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Wednesday. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.50 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of £39.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

