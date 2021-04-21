SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.65.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.56 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

