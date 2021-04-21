BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Buys £150.22 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08).

On Monday, March 15th, Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £147.32 ($192.47).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Charles Woodburn purchased 31 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £150.97 ($197.24).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 523 ($6.83) on Wednesday. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 503.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 492.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 596.56 ($7.79).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

