Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Phunware alerts:

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $98.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 12.85.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. Analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phunware by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phunware by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.