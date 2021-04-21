Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $52,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

