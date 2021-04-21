OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $543.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.