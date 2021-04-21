Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCRUF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

