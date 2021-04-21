Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.45. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 113,650 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.