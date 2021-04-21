KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,613. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

