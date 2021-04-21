iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of several other reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 27,148,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,414,107. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.