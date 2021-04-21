Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.45

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $5.31. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 60,684 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWCC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108,398 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 400,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,888 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston Wire & Cable Co engages in the provision of industrial products including electrical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware and related services. Its products include continuous and interlocked armor cable, control and power cable, electronic wire and cable, flexible and portable cords, instrumentation and thermocouple cable, lead and high-temperature cable, medium voltage cable, wire rope and wire rope slings, nylon slings, chains, and shackles.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.