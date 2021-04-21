Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 3.5%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.99 ($0.04). 1,555,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 773,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

