Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 433,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 896,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67.

About Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

