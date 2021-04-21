Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Up 15.3%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)’s stock price shot up 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. 257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.

Jumbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

