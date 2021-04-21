Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

SVRGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

