Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Shares Up 3%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. 5,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 3,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

