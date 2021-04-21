Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 810 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 815 ($10.65). Approximately 29,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 101,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 823 ($10.75).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Gresham House alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 803.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 785.39. The stock has a market cap of £267.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total value of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

Gresham House Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.