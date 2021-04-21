Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 400,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 639,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLC shares. Eight Capital raised their target price on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a current ratio of 20.76.

In other Neo Lithium news, Senior Officer Carlos Ernesto Vicens sold 42,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

