Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $76,202.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00021217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00094145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.90 or 0.00643104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

