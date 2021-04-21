Comparing Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) & Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bio-Techne and Allogene Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 3 7 0 2.70 Allogene Therapeutics 0 3 13 0 2.81

Bio-Techne currently has a consensus price target of $367.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.78%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $52.08, suggesting a potential upside of 59.86%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Techne and Allogene Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $738.69 million 21.64 $229.30 million $3.86 106.71 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -17.80

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 32.69% 12.20% 8.09% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -27.59% -24.97%

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Allogene Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also provides manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including Food and Drug Administration -regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls, and other reagents for original equipment manufacturers and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays comprising the ExoDx Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for research and clinical use. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

