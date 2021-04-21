Safex Token Market Cap Hits $17.83 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $17.83 million and approximately $17,684.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

