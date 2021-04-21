Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Herc reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE:HRI traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 216,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,135. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. Herc has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $110.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,818,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 59,934 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

