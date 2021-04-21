LTO Network Market Cap Hits $155.05 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $155.05 million and $14.19 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00021217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00094145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.90 or 0.00643104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,927 coins and its circulating supply is 280,505,298 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

