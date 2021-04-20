Arbidex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,764.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $562,677.07 and $93,764.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.00643355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.