CyberMiles Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $23.91 million and $5.50 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.98 or 0.00470219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,146.74 or 1.00774095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00037009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00148443 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.