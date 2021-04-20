Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Galecto stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 19,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,901. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,192,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

