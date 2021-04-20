IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

IAA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 635,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,771. IAA has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

