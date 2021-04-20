Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $331,296.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $331,296.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

